Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter worth $164,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

