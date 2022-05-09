Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 608,600 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Sandstorm Gold worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 405,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 160,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,008,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 632,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 207,804 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.45. 36,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,479. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

