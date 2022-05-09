Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after buying an additional 1,787,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,232 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 581,311 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 964,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after purchasing an additional 312,542 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,394. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

