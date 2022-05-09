Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $18.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $311.15. 13,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.