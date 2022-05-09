Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2,142.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,261 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,423 shares of company stock worth $15,816,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.95. 51,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,036,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $266.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.