Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

DHR stock traded down $5.16 on Monday, hitting $244.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $238.32 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $177.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

