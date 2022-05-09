Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 227,819 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,819 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Dropbox worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,188,000 after buying an additional 387,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 19.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,191,000 after buying an additional 2,452,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 15.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,665,000 after buying an additional 617,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $55,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,474,900.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.47. 107,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,922. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

