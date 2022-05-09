Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,166 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 475,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,890,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 158,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,255,000 after buying an additional 54,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.98. 23,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,667. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $153.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.07.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.