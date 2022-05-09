Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,938. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.62 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

