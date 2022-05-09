Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given a C$2,400.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2,414.29.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$1,979.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,128.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2,159.48. The company has a market cap of C$41.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,677.44 and a 1-year high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 82.0999979 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.286 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $5.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

