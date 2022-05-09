ContentBox (BOX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $371,780.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00194109 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

