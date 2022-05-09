Cook Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00166598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.63 or 0.00587072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00035869 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.47 or 1.95142821 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

