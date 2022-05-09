Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.39

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 314167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.86.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.21 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$779,625. Also, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$186,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $144,820 and have sold 525,601 shares worth $1,983,196.

About Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.