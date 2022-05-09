Cormark Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$10.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 35,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$377,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,787 shares in the company, valued at C$3,384,431.55.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

