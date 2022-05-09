Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.01

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.01 and last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 98985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

CJR.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$822.95 million and a PE ratio of 5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

