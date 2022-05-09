Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.72.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Coty has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,154,000 after buying an additional 2,586,779 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,953,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coty by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50,035 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Coty by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

