Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.47. Coty shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 95,918 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Coty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 12,392 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Coty by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Coty by 263.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 13.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.