Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.60

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

