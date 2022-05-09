Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Stock Holdings Boosted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 661,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,139 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SLVO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.53. 17,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,261. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $6.59.
See Also
