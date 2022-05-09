Credits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,648.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. Credits has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $30,648.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

