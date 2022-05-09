CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $148.88

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $148.88 and last traded at $150.39, with a volume of 157192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.81.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of -140.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $22,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

