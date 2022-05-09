Crypterium (CRPT) Market Capitalization Tops $23.41 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Crypterium has a market cap of $23.41 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypterium has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,860.61 or 1.00025134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00100743 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,353,341 coins and its circulating supply is 81,355,790 coins. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

