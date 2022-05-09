Cryptex Finance Price Tops $4.00 on Top Exchanges (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00013190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,466,774 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

