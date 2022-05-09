Crypton (CRP) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.93 Million

Crypton (CRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $242,782.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.00348850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,763.26 or 1.00011266 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00185944 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,370,267 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

