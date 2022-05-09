CryptoZoon (ZOON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $956,530.00

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $926,693.53 and $956,530.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00609234 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00107653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00035233 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,371.39 or 1.99262363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,224.86 or 0.07343407 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 760,179,594 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

