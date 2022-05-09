CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.12

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 6621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

LAW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $99,823,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

