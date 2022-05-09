CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $8.24. 94,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99. CURO Group has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.56.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). CURO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CURO Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 172.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 42,559 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in CURO Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

