CUTcoin (CUT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $477.00

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $477.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 61.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002025 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00148825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00033800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.86 or 0.00329963 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 163,798,287 coins and its circulating supply is 159,798,287 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

