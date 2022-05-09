CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.19). CyberArk Software posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.88.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $13.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average is $162.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 291,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,945,000 after buying an additional 47,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

