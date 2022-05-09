Cyclone Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $74.51 or 0.00227524 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $18,281.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005670 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00322505 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002010 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005332 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.