Cyclub Market Cap Hits $11.02 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Cyclub coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cyclub has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclub alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 95.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00153248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00598763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00035961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,035.12 or 1.91464354 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.