DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for BRP (TSE:DOO)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$134.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$138.92.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$103.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$96.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BRP will post 12.0000005 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

