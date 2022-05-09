Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $9.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.33. 213,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.52 and a 200 day moving average of $291.65. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $238.32 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

