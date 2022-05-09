DAO Maker (DAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $179.39 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $179.39 million and $6.58 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00008285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.00595830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035658 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00097745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,094.03 or 1.94005218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,899,893 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,899,893 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker



