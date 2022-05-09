DAOstack Price Down 27.5% Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $750,416.97 and $434.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,990.04 or 1.00002705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00016446 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001308 BTC.

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

