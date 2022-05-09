DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Plans Dividend of $1.00

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.9972 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $95.15 on Monday. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

