Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 132,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,355. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

