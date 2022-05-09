Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price target on shares of Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $496.13. 3,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,871. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.34.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

