Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 2,985 NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 196.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEU shares. TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NEU stock traded down $3.15 on Monday, reaching $336.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,303. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.74. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $296.05 and a 12-month high of $378.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

