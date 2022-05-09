Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 198 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.50. 894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,603. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

