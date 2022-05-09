Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 586 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,582. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $174.84.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.09.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

