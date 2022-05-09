Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 645 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Polaris by 131.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 267,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Polaris by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Polaris by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,505,000 after purchasing an additional 201,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PII traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.41. 1,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

