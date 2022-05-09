Dean Investment Associates LLC Takes $935,000 Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Hanger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 54.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,247 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hanger by 22.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after buying an additional 338,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hanger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hanger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanger by 11.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 55,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

HNGR traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,272. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $596.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hanger ( NYSE:HNGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $78,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanger Profile (Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.