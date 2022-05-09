DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0136 on Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $66.79 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,994.85 or 1.00006062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00099828 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,925,941,983 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

