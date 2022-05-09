DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,006.00

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $1,006.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000733 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009737 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,681,072 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars.

