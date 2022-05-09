Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $53.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $81,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $66,699,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,842 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

