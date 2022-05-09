Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $11.20

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $11.48. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $634.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.09.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arsani William bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

