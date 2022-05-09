Desjardins Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$116.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on L. TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$112.50.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

L opened at C$111.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$37.21 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$113.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.71. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$69.99 and a 52-week high of C$119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 6.9499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total value of C$1,106,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,318,294. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$832,977.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$636,895.74. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.