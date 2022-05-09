Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,160

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($15.62) to GBX 1,160 ($14.49) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($22.99) to GBX 1,765 ($22.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.62) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,205 ($15.05) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,468.89 ($18.35).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 845.20 ($10.56) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,006.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840.91 ($10.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,778 ($22.21).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($31,046.82).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

