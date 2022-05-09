DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to post $43.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.74 million and the lowest is $39.90 million. DHT posted sales of $71.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $271.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.70 million to $305.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $316.30 million to $363.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. DHT’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,260,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 540,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in DHT by 831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

DHT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 5,700,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.11 million, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

