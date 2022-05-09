DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to post $43.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.74 million and the lowest is $39.90 million. DHT posted sales of $71.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $271.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.70 million to $305.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $316.30 million to $363.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DHT.
DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. DHT’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,260,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 540,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in DHT by 831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.
DHT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 5,700,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.11 million, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of -0.32.
DHT Company Profile (Get Rating)
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DHT (DHT)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.